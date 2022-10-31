Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | 'Monica O My Darling' trailer: Rajkummar Rao attempts perfect crime, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi in the mix

The film, a whodunit dark comedy, releases on Netflix on November 11. It also features Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan. 

A still from the trailer of Vasan Bala's 'Monica O My Darling'

By Express News Service

The trailer for Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling was released on Monday. The film, a whodunit dark comedy, releases on Netflix on November 11. 

In the trailer, Jayant Arkhedkar, a robotics expert played by Rajkummar Rao, tries to effect the perfect murder, enlisting the help of his oddball colleagues.

Huma Qureshi plays the titular Monica Machado. She's been blackmailing Jayant after a botched-up affair. The trailer follows Jayant as he rushes against time to ditch a body. However, a cop, ACP Naidu (Radhika Apte), is on his trail.

Talking about the film, Vasan Bala said, "I am excited for the audience to get a glimpse into the world of Monica O My Darling and be a part of this dark-humoured crime mystery.

I cannot wait for the audience to see what a fabulous job the cast has done, and it's been a terrific ride collaborating with Matchbox Shots, who have been absolutely superb and I always look forward to working with Netflix and creating ground-breaking, binge-worthy content."

Monica O My Darling also features Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan. 

The film is written by Yogesh Chandekar. The title alludes to the classic Asha Bhonsle song, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, composed and co-sung by RD Burman and featured in the 1971 Hindi film Caravan.

