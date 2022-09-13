Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon begins prep for Anurag Kashyap’s action flick

Nikhil Dwivedi, who had turned producer with another multi-women drama Veere Di Wedding, is producing the said film.

Published: 13th September 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 07:25 AM

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

By Express News Service

Kriti Sanon has started her prep for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming action flick. Under the guidance of Anurag, Kriti has embarked upon acting workshops and dialogue and language coaching for her next. According to close sources, it’s one of the fiercest female characters that’s ever been written in Hindi cinema. The sources add that “it’s an extremely emotional film and the vengeance unleashed by Kriti’s character is like never seen before on screen. It is absolute brute raw power”.

Nikhil Dwivedi, who had turned producer with another multi-women drama Veere Di Wedding, is producing the said film. It was rumoured that the said film is a remake of the cult Hollywood film, Kill Bill. However, Anurag has always denied it.”It is an original” was his cryptic reply when asked. The shooting of the film starts in November. Kriti also has Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada in the offing. 

