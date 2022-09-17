Home Entertainment Hindi

Doing action, dancing in 25th film nothing short of a miracle: Hrithik Roshan

Roshan said he had made himself capable enough to do action films and dance sequences, despite health concerns.

Published: 17th September 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Saturday said he has overcome many challenges including health problems to reach a stage in his career where he continues to do things that he loves as an actor.

The actor made his acting debut in 2000 with the romantic-action film "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai", directed by his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan.

Upon the release of the film, Hrithik shot to wide acclaim and was touted as the next Bollywood superstar. Reminiscing on his struggles before becoming an actor, the 48-year-old star said he is proud of his journey in the industry.

Roshan said he had made himself capable enough to do action films and dance sequences, despite health concerns.

"Before 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', doctors had told me that my health was not so good that I could do action films and dance.

But I took it as a challenge and paid attention to my health and fitness, learnt the work and did a lot of other things," the actor said at a promotional event for his upcoming film "Vikram Vedha".

"I am very glad and happy that it is nothing short of a miracle that in my 25th film, I am still doing action, still dancing and being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of this me today," he added.

The promotional event was held to launch the song 'Alcoholia' from "Vikram Vedha", a remake of the Tamil hit of the same title.

Roshan thanked his fans and for their unending love and support as well as to the filmmakers who gave him great work opportunities.

"Thank you as nothing is possible without your love and support and nothing is possible without a team like this. I am blessed to be working with directors I trust," he said.

The actor recalled watching "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" at Mumbai's famous Gaiety theatre in 2000 with his fans, who showered instant love on him after the movie had ended.

"I came here on the first day of the release of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' and watched it with the audience. After the film ended and after the lights were on and everyone saw and recognized me and that's the first time I experienced love and excitement and how important that was to me at that time. This ('Vikram Vedha') is the 25th film and 22 years later I am here," he added.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, "Vikram Vedha" is the Hindi version of the 2017 Tamil movie, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betal'.

It tells the story of a tough police officer (Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik).

Speaking about the track 'Alcoholia', Hrithik said he had a tough time learning the dance steps.

"It was very hard. There were so many steps in this song that I had to take a break because I was not getting it only. And this Mr perfectionist (choreographer Ganesh Hegde). There were places where it was not ok with him and I had to keep doing it again and again," he said.

Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It is produced by S Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Also starring Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Mishra among others, the film is scheduled to be released worldwide theatrically on September 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha Radhika Apte
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp