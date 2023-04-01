Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' mints 11.2 crore on opening day

The film, which stars Tabu, is backed by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Published: 01st April 2023 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa

A still from the trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The much anticipated Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa opened to mixed responses on March 30. According to the makers, the film, directed by Devgn, has amassed Rs 11.20 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day.

"The film has garnered great word of mouth from critics and audiences alike. Despite having a holiday only in the northern region, the film has pulled in audiences to the theatres from all over India," said the makers in a statement.

The Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, Bholaa revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

TAGS
Bholaa Ajay Devgn Rs 11.20 crore
