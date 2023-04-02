Rashmika, Alia set the stage on fire as they dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

By IANS

MUMBAI: A video of actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt grooving to the Oscar winning track 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' has taken over the Internet.

A clip doing the rounds on social media, shows Alia dressed in an all-white outfit and Rashmika in a metallic ivory saree.

The two are on stage as they dance on the Hindi version of the track titled 'Naacho Naacho'. Alia twirls Rashmika around before they perform the famous hook step.

The actresses had danced to the number at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

'Naatu Naatu' picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film 'RRR' made India proud as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

alia bhatt & rashmika mandanna performing together at NMACC pic.twitter.com/TR6vDyszQA — anushka. (@softiealiaa) April 2, 2023

