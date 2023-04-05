Home Entertainment Hindi

 Jr NTR to star in 'War 2'

While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2023.

Published: 05th April 2023 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Jr NTR

Telugu actor Jr NTR (File photo)

By Express News Service

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Jr, who has recently begun shooting for Koratala Siva's NTR 30 will now be a part of War 2, according to a report by Pinkvilla. Makers of the film have revealed that the Telugu superstar will be making his straight Hindi debut in the sequel of the 2019 Hrithik Roshan starrer War

NTR Jr will be at loggerheads with Hrithik Roshan's character Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the film, War 2 which is also going to include a fierce showdown between the two actors. This casting coup is notably, also, the most high-profile crossover between a South hero and a North hero in recent history.

While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2023. 

War 2 joins WarEk Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Pathaan in the growing YRF Spy Universe film franchise, a series of high-budget, action entertainers centred on the themes of espionage and national intelligence. 

War, also starring Tiger Shroff, collected over 300 crores at the box office. Pathaan, meanwhile, collected over 1000 crores in gross collections, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film to date. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jr NTR War 2 Hindi debut Hrithik Roshan Ayan Mukerji
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp