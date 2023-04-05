 Jr NTR to star in 'War 2'

By Express News Service

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Jr, who has recently begun shooting for Koratala Siva's NTR 30 will now be a part of War 2, according to a report by Pinkvilla. Makers of the film have revealed that the Telugu superstar will be making his straight Hindi debut in the sequel of the 2019 Hrithik Roshan starrer War.

NTR Jr will be at loggerheads with Hrithik Roshan's character Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the film, War 2 which is also going to include a fierce showdown between the two actors. This casting coup is notably, also, the most high-profile crossover between a South hero and a North hero in recent history.

While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2023.

War 2 joins War, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Pathaan in the growing YRF Spy Universe film franchise, a series of high-budget, action entertainers centred on the themes of espionage and national intelligence.

War, also starring Tiger Shroff, collected over 300 crores at the box office. Pathaan, meanwhile, collected over 1000 crores in gross collections, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film to date.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

