Priyanka Chopra: I can’t work anymore with people I don’t like

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at a recent press conference for her upcoming sci-fi spy thriller series Citadel, said that she can’t work with people she doesn’t like and she has to “admire her co-workers and their work.”

Priyanka recently stirred a controversy when she revealed in a podcast that she moved to Hollywood because she was being “pushed into a corner in the Hindi film industry” and people were not casting her.

At a press conference on Monday, when asked what is the one thing that is non-negotiable for her while choosing a project, Priyanka said, “I think what’s non-negotiable for me now.. and it is really true… I can’t work anymore with people I don’t like. It’s really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, and look up to the people I work with, like the people that I’m surrounded with.

I’ve been doing this for a very long time and I want to be excited about going to work. I want to be inspired about going to work and that’s become non-negotiable for me. So when I meet the people I’m going to work with, I take notes on little pads. But that truly is… As I’ve evolved, it has become very important to me."

Replying to another question on why she decided to speak about her tumultuous time in Bollywood now after so many years, the actor said, "I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I'm coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey."

Priyanka is starring alongside Richard Madden in the 6-episode series Citadel. The show also features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles.

The series, created by Russo Brothers and showrunner David Weil, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 with two episodes and then one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at a recent press conference for her upcoming sci-fi spy thriller series Citadel, said that she can’t work with people she doesn’t like and she has to “admire her co-workers and their work.” Priyanka recently stirred a controversy when she revealed in a podcast that she moved to Hollywood because she was being “pushed into a corner in the Hindi film industry” and people were not casting her. At a press conference on Monday, when asked what is the one thing that is non-negotiable for her while choosing a project, Priyanka said, “I think what’s non-negotiable for me now.. and it is really true… I can’t work anymore with people I don’t like. It’s really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, and look up to the people I work with, like the people that I’m surrounded with.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); I’ve been doing this for a very long time and I want to be excited about going to work. I want to be inspired about going to work and that’s become non-negotiable for me. So when I meet the people I’m going to work with, I take notes on little pads. But that truly is… As I’ve evolved, it has become very important to me." Replying to another question on why she decided to speak about her tumultuous time in Bollywood now after so many years, the actor said, "I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I'm coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey." Priyanka is starring alongside Richard Madden in the 6-episode series Citadel. The show also features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles. The series, created by Russo Brothers and showrunner David Weil, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 with two episodes and then one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.