Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mrs Undercover': Spy comedy through a female perspective

I wanted my film to have a social message but not be preachy. The entertainment factor was extremely important, says Director Anushree Mehta 

Published: 06th April 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

'Mrs Undercover'

A still from the trailer of the film 'Mrs Undercover'

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

Director Anushree Mehta always knew she wanted to celebrate her mother through her debut feature. She has traversed the road frequented by writers and directors without a ‘connection’ in the Hindi film industry, the milestones of which include writing for crime shows like CID and Savdhaan India and making a short (Unkahee, 2020).

She is wearing the director’s hat for the first time for a feature film, Mrs Undercover, a quirky tale of a homemaker/ mother who is actually a secret agent.

“Before making my first film, I knew I had to celebrate my mother through it and show how she dedicated her life to take care of our house as a homemaker. I wanted my film to have a social message but not be preachy. The entertainment factor was extremely important. I love the spy-comedy genre so I thought why not have it in an Indian context,” she says.

Over the years, Hollywood has peppered humour over the thrill of a spy movie, (Johnny English, Get Smart) but still there has been a dearth of female protagonists in such films. 

“In Hindi Cinema this genre isn’t explored much but even in the West, there are not many spy comedies with female leads. Only Miss Congeniality and Spy come to mind. With Mrs Undercover, I wanted to amalgamate the close-knit family setup of Indian society with the high stakes of a spy film,” says Anushree.

The director shares that she always had Radhika Apte in mind while writing the script. “I had seen her work. She is like a chameleon and she made the character very real. I remember narrating the script to her and five minutes into it she told me she is on board,” she says.

When it comes to casting, Anushree made a peculiar choice of using Sumeet Vyas in a negative role. Sumeet is the quintessential nice guy, at least on OTT with TVF series like Permanent Roommates and Tripling. In Mrs Undercover, however, he plays a serial killer who targets “strong and independent women.”

“Because of his previous roles, Sumeet has been compartmentalized as the ‘nice guy’. His character is called ‘The Common Man’ and this imagery of him as a nice man came in handy for the role. Misogyny is ingrained in people, you never know if the cordial man sitting next to you in a café is a sexist serial killer,” she says.

Anushree herself faced certain judgment in the industry. “After all I am a female director,” she says. “There were people who were not sure if I could handle a set on my own. They didn’t say it to my face but it hurt their ego that a woman is instructing them. But it was my job. A director has no gender.”
Mrs Undercover is produced by Abir Sengupta and Anushree. Also starring Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee, the film premieres on ZEE5 on April 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushree Mehta Mrs Undercover
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp