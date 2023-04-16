Home Entertainment Hindi

Actual incidents influenced Rahul Dev's role in 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega'

The 54-year-old actor is known for his work in regional as well as Hindi cinema including 'Champion', 'Aashiq', 'Asoka', 'Narasimha', 'Indian', 'Kachchi Sadak', 'Raat Baki Hai', 'Gaslight', etc.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev (Photo| IMDb)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Dev, who is currently seen playing the role of Inspector Hooda in the web series 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega', shared how he was inspired by his real-life incidents while preparing for the role. He also spoke about getting injured on the sets for shooting for action sequences.

Rahul said: "I have literally grown up in a household where I have watched my illustrious late father go to work daily. In fact, my desire was to sit for the civil services entrance in college, observing the pressure on him. His work hours weren't defined and there were no Sundays. The role essayed by me is that of a police SHO named Hooda (Haryanvi). I hail from Delhi, so the character is loosely based on observations of people from that belt, Gurgaon, Haryana, not necessarily as cops."

The 54-year-old actor is known for his work in regional as well as Hindi cinema including 'Champion', 'Aashiq', 'Asoka', 'Narasimha', 'Indian', 'Kachchi Sadak', 'Raat Baki Hai', 'Gaslight', among others.

He added more about prepping up for the role and recalled how he injured himself on the sets.

"I remember filming in a location wherein the vehicles couldn't go, so the arrangement involved the villagers staying in the neighbourhood. They were dropping talents at the actual location (about 1.5 km away from the vanity). My spot boy Shankar mistakenly left the knee pads to be used in action back at the vanity parked about 1.5 km away," he added.

The outside light was failing and everything was set, so I literally shot my longest action sequences (in which Hooda finally succumbs to fire) without the requisite safety pads in place. I hurt my right knee in the second take, but continued with my Master's grace to complete the sequence," Rahul concluded.

'Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega' starring Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, and Pawan Chopra, streams on Amazon miniTV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Dev Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp