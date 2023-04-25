Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's action thriller 'Yodha' release date changed again

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 15, 2023.

Published: 25th April 2023 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Yodha

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in 'Yodha' (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' has now postponed the official release date of their film.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 15, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture which he captioned, "SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: 'YODHA' GETS NEW RELEASE DATE... #Yodha - starring #SidharthMalhotra, #DishaPatani and #RaashiiKhanna - gets new release date: In *cinemas* on 15 Sept 2023... Directed by #SagarAmbre and #PushkarOjha."

This is the second time the release date of 'Yodha' has been pushed forward.

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023 and now 'Yodha' is slated to hit the theatres on September 15.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Disha Patani
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp