Sharmila Tagore on 50 years of 'Daag': Wonderful to see movie & songs still remain so popular

Written by Gulshan Nanda, "Daag" revolves around Sunil (Khanna), a man convicted of murder who is forced to leave behind his new bride Sonia (Tagore), when he kills her would-be rapist.

'Daag' poster.

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore says it is wonderful that even after 50 years, people remember her pairing with Rajesh Khanna in Yash Chopra's romantic drama "Daag".

Chopra's 1973 film laid the foundation for his production banner Yash Raj Films and went on to become a superhit at the box office for its taut plotline, Laxmikant Pyarelal's music and Sahir Ludhianvi's lyrics.

Tagore shared how Manoj Bajpayee, her co-star from her latest film "Gulmohar", would often hum the film's popular song "Ek Chehre Pe Dusre Chehre Laga Dete Hai Log."

"It's wonderful that it's now 50 years since we made "Daag", yet the movie and the songs remain so popular. In fact, recently Manoj Bajpayee was constantly singing "Ek Chehre Pe Dusre Chehre Laga Dete Hai Log." I had to tell him please don't sing it," the 78-year-old said in a statement.

Written by Gulshan Nanda, "Daag" revolves around Sunil (Khanna), a man convicted of murder who is forced to leave behind his new bride Sonia (Tagore), when he kills her would-be rapist.

In an attempt to establish a new identity, Sunil meets Chandni (Rakhee) and ends up marrying her.

Tagore said she felt "unparalleled joy" when she was offered the film by Chopra.

"I saw it as a great compliment and honour to be a part of Yash's first venture, his debut as a producer. I was absolutely thrilled," she recalled.

The veteran actor went on to forge a successful on-screen pairing with Khanna after they collaborated for the 1969 film "Aradhana".

The two later starred in many hit films, including "Amar Prem", "Safar", and "Daag".

Recalling her collaborations with the superstar, Tagore said Khanna gave a memorable performance in "Daag".

"He looked really gorgeous in his later avatar as Rakhee's husband with that moustache and that dashing look. He already was the heartthrob of the nation and he was very good. I am really grateful that the audience liked Kaka and I working together and we became a hit pair and I think we made some great films together --- "Daag" of course being one of them and even today they talk about our pair," Tagore said.

"Daag" was Tagore's second movie with Chopra after 1965's "Waqt."

The actor said she always had a great experience working with the filmmaker, who passed away in 2012.

"He was always so much fun. As a director, he energised everyone on the set. Ask anybody who has worked with him, with his Punjabi endearments and just generally he was like a live wire," she said.

"Daag" was shot in Shimla and Tagore said she still has fond memories of playing in the snow with local girls.

"While we were shooting in Shimla one day, I woke up to a landscape covered in snow; a stunning view from my hotel window but that also meant that I had to walk to work as no car could come to us through the snow. I would get ready in make-up, hair and everything and barely walk five steps when something had hit me really hard and it was a snowball. I turned around to protest, I found a bunch of giggly girls and they said "Yeh toh hamara khel hai, hum toh khelenge". I tried to explain to them but they wouldn't listen. I also threw some at them but my aim was not half as good as theirs. I quite enjoyed that by the end of it," she said.

"Daag" also featured actors Prem Chopra, Kader Khan and A K Hangal in pivotal roles.

