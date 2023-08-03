Home Entertainment Hindi

Koi...Mil Gaya to re-release ahead of 20th anniversary

Rakesh Roshan, who also produced Koi... Mil Gaya, said it is surreal that his film continues to be loved after two decades.

A still from the 2003 sci-fi drama 'Koi... Mil Gaya' starring Hrithik Roshan. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

To celebrate the 20th release anniversary of Koi... Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan, the makers of the sci-fi hit on Wednesday said the film is set to be re-released in select theatres across the country on August 4. Koi... Mil Gaya, directed by Rakesh Roshan, originally hit the screens on August 8 in 2003 and narrated the story of a differently-abled man called Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), who befriends Jadoo, an extraterrestrial being. Also starring Preity Zinta, Rekha, Prem Chopra and Johnny Lever, the movie will be re-released in PVR INOX screens this Friday across 30 cities in India. 

Rakesh Roshan said he hopes the re-release of the film takes the audiences on a nostalgic trip. “The team at PVR INOX reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’. I was happy to know of their plans and jointly decided to re-release the film. The idea is to relive the nostalgia. We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago,” the veteran filmmaker said in a statement. Rakesh Roshan, who also produced Koi... Mil Gaya, said it is surreal that his film continues to be loved after two decades.

“We set out to make Koi... Mil Gaya as a children’s film that would be enjoyed by the kids and also entertains their families. It was a risk I was taking as a filmmaker introducing a sci-fi film with an alien, but the audience response was my biggest reward,” he said.

“It was satisfying and strengthened my belief as a filmmaker to keep making films on different genres, storylines and keep experimenting. Knowing that it’s 20 years, and Koi... Mil Gaya is still etched in the audience’s mind is a very heartwarming feeling,” the 73-year-old added.

The success of Koi... Mil Gaya spawned a superhero franchise, beginning with Krrish, which was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013. There have been reports that a fourth film in the franchise is in the works.

