YouTuber-actor Prajakta Kohli turns author, to come out with novel in 2024

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social media personality and actor Prajakta Koli is set to make her debut as a writer with an upcoming romantic novel, titled "Too Good To Be True".

The book, scheduled to be released in 2024, has been acquired by publishing house HarperCollins India, a press release stated.

Set against the milieu of promise and anticipation, the book aims to explore the "complexities of love and relationships in the real world, and the power of words to inspire and transform lives".

Koli is known for its YouTube channel 'Mostly Sane', which counted among the top six female-run entertainment channels in India.

She made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-starrer "Jugjugg Jeeyo" and also stars in the popular Netflix show "Mismatched.

The Mumbai-based YouTuber believes the "will-they-won't-they love story" has in it to keep the readers engrossed and get even the "most jaded hearts to believe in the magic of true love".

"I always knew I wanted to start writing a romance novel, but not in a million years did I think I would ever finish it! I've always enjoyed the process of storytelling but scripting this novel has opened up a whole new dimension.

"It is easily one of the most challenging yet most special pieces of content I have worked on thus far. I hope it brings as much joy to readers as it did to me," said the 29-year-old.

According to the publishers, the book is a "funny, heartwarming, sharply observed and incredibly relatable" rom-com and is sure to give readers "all the feels" and have them "smitten".

"As publishers and editors, we're constantly on the lookout for that one fresh and addictive voice that tells a love story we know will touch a million hearts. Prajakta's book is that - and so much more. I, for one, am delighted that she has channelled her talent and her passion for books towards writing this one," said Poulomi Chatterjee, publisher at HarperCollins India.

