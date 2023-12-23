Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail' gets OTT release date

Home Entertainment Hindi

12th Fail is based on a true story and draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recently released film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey.

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recently released film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon. 

The OTT platform took to their social media handles and wrote, "If there is one movie you must watch before 2024 starts, this one has to be it! 12th Fail streaming on 29th December."

Besides Vikrant, the film also stars Medha Shankar, Harish Khanna, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anant Joshi, among others. The Film is based on Anurag Pathak's novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

The film was released on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, and received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience.

“The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial although sincere, offers a tired tale of grit conquers all. The world of 12th Fail exists in the shadow of TVF’s Aspirants. But while the latter series delved into the motivations of each of its characters, the film’s supporting characters feel stock,” reads CE review of the film.

12th Fail was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Yogesh Ishwar. The director has also edited the film alongside Jaskunwar Kohli, while the cinematography was handled by Rangarajan Ramabadran. Vinod Chopra's frequent collaborator Shantanu Moitra has composed the music for the film. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

