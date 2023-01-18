Cinema Marte Dum Tak, Vasan Bala’s docu-series, to stream on Prime Video

Home Entertainment Hindi

Cinema Marte Dum Tak, a new reality series created by Vasan Bala, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 20. 

By Express News Service

Cinema Marte Dum Tak, a new reality series created by Vasan Bala, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 20. 

In the series, four filmmakers from the 90s—J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah—don the director’s hat again to relive the ‘magic and fandom’ of the pulp movies from the era. In the show, they will make four films with similar budgets and themes from three decades ago.

The unscripted series also features actors like Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel and Rakhi Sawant sharing insights into a lesser-known chapter of Indian cinema. Arjun Kapoor makes an appearance as a host in the final episode.

Produced by Vice Studios, the six-episode series is created by Vasan Bala and co-directed by Disha Randani, Xulfee and Kulish Kant Thakur. “Cinema Marte Dum Tak is extremely special to me,” Vasan, known for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling, shared.

“I have known of artists and creators from this pulp movies industry, and was always fascinated by the films they made and their world. So, I am glad the docu-series opened up this huge opportunity for me to deep-dive into this world and understand their spirit and psyche.” 

