Remo D’Souza set to star in OTT dance reality show 'Hip Hop India'

By Express News Service

Director and choreographer Remo D’ Souza will soon be seen in a dance reality show. Titled Hip Hop India, the show will be released on Amazon miniTV. As per a press release from the makers “Hip-Hop India aims to provide budding hip-hop dancers with the biggest, boldest and wildest launchpad that takes them from the ‘gully’ and catapults them into glory.”

As per the format, the show will have a new celebrity judge every week. Commenting on the show, Remo said, “Hip Hop style particularly makes me feel alive in each moment of life. It has been a great journey so far, and I’m incredibly happy to take the next step with Amazon miniTV’s Hip Hop India. This marks my first collaboration with the streaming service.”

Remo is known as a judge of the dance reality show Dance India Dance. He has also directed films like ABCD: Anybody Can Dance (2013) starring Prabhu Deva and its sequel ABCD 2 (2015) headlined by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Remo has also directed the Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor starrer Race 3 (2018).

Director and choreographer Remo D’ Souza will soon be seen in a dance reality show. Titled Hip Hop India, the show will be released on Amazon miniTV. As per a press release from the makers “Hip-Hop India aims to provide budding hip-hop dancers with the biggest, boldest and wildest launchpad that takes them from the ‘gully’ and catapults them into glory.” As per the format, the show will have a new celebrity judge every week. Commenting on the show, Remo said, “Hip Hop style particularly makes me feel alive in each moment of life. It has been a great journey so far, and I’m incredibly happy to take the next step with Amazon miniTV’s Hip Hop India. This marks my first collaboration with the streaming service.” Remo is known as a judge of the dance reality show Dance India Dance. He has also directed films like ABCD: Anybody Can Dance (2013) starring Prabhu Deva and its sequel ABCD 2 (2015) headlined by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Remo has also directed the Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor starrer Race 3 (2018).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });