Gufi Paintal who played Shakuni in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat passes away, co-stars remember him

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Gufi Paintal known for essaying the role of Shakuni mama in BR Chopra’s popular TV serial Mahabharat (1980), passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related ailments. He was 79.

The actor’s family said in a statement, “With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

As per reports, Paintal was unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened.

Apart from Mahabharat, the actor also was part of DD shows like Kanoon (1988-1990) and Akbar Birbal (1998-99), among others. He also featured in TV shows like C.I.D and Ssshhhh... Koi Hai (2001-2010). He also worked in films like the Dharmendra headliner Dillagi (1978) and Suhaag (1994), in which he played Akshay Kumar’s maternal uncle.

He also directed a film called Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu which sketches the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a 16th-century devotee of Krishna.

It was Gufi Paintal, said actor Mukesh Khanna, who called him to audition for what would go on to become his career-defining role of Bhishma in "Mahabharat".

To wake up yo another sad news. Gufi ji. You lived every moment if your life fully. Your knowledge your creativity zest your laughters will always make me live life to fullest. Your guidance as always be there. Just now not a call away .. #gufipaintal OM SHANTI

MUMBAI: Actor Gufi Paintal known for essaying the role of Shakuni mama in BR Chopra’s popular TV serial Mahabharat (1980), passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related ailments. He was 79. The actor’s family said in a statement, “With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.” As per reports, Paintal was unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from Mahabharat, the actor also was part of DD shows like Kanoon (1988-1990) and Akbar Birbal (1998-99), among others. He also featured in TV shows like C.I.D and Ssshhhh... Koi Hai (2001-2010). He also worked in films like the Dharmendra headliner Dillagi (1978) and Suhaag (1994), in which he played Akshay Kumar’s maternal uncle. He also directed a film called Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu which sketches the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a 16th-century devotee of Krishna. It was Gufi Paintal, said actor Mukesh Khanna, who called him to audition for what would go on to become his career-defining role of Bhishma in "Mahabharat". To wake up yo another sad news. Gufi ji. You lived every moment if your life fully. Your knowledge your creativity zest your laughters will always make me live life to fullest. Your guidance as always be there. Just now not a call away .. #gufipaintal OM SHANTI