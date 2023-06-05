Home Entertainment Hindi

Gufi Paintal who played Shakuni in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat passes away, co-stars remember him

Pankaj Dheer, who essayed the character of Karn in "Mahabharat", remembered Gufi Paintal as "a multi-talented boy".

Published: 05th June 2023 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Gufi Paintal.

Gufi Paintal.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Gufi Paintal known for essaying the role of Shakuni mama in BR Chopra’s popular TV serial Mahabharat (1980), passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related ailments. He was 79.

The actor’s family said in a statement, “With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

As per reports, Paintal was unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened.

Apart from Mahabharat, the actor also was part of DD shows like Kanoon (1988-1990) and Akbar Birbal (1998-99), among others. He also featured in TV shows like C.I.D and Ssshhhh... Koi Hai (2001-2010). He also worked in films like the Dharmendra headliner Dillagi (1978) and Suhaag (1994), in which he played Akshay Kumar’s maternal uncle.

He also directed a film called Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu which sketches the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a 16th-century devotee of Krishna.

It was Gufi Paintal, said actor Mukesh Khanna, who called him to audition for what would go on to become his career-defining role of Bhishma in "Mahabharat".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gufi Paintal BR Chopra Mahabharata
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp