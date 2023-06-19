Adipurush makers to rework dialogues of the film

By Express News Service

After receiving severe criticism over the dialogues of Adipurush, its co-writer Manoj Muntashir has now announced that the makers have decided to rewrite some of the film’s lines which have “hurt the sentiments” of viewers.

After the release of the film, social media was rife with disapproval against some of the film’s dialogues, chief one being the interaction between Rama’s dutiful companion Bajrang and Ravana’s son Meghnad.

During the Lanka Dahan (The burning of Lanka) scene, Meghnad lights up Bajrang’s tail and asks him "Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai,” to which Bajrang replies, “Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

In a long post on Twitter in Hindi, Manoj expressed his displeasure over the criticism being received. “I wrote over 4000 dialogues for the film, out of which five lines have offended some. In those thousands of lines, I praised Lord Rama, I described the woes of Sita… I deserve praise for them, I don’t know why I didn’t get it.”

“….Maybe in this three-hour film, I had written scenes of not more than three minutes which were different than your imagination. Why were you so quick to write ‘Sanatan vidrohi’ on my forehead? I didn’t understand,” he added.

Further stating that he has no qualms with the audience and he respects their sentiments, Manoj said that the makers and him have decided to rewrite some of the dialogues of the film. “For me, there is nothing above your (the audience’s) sentiments.

I can give arguments in favour of my dialogues but that won’t reduce your pain. Me and the film’s producer-director have decided to rewrite the dialogues which have offended you, they will be part of the film this week itself.”

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was also criticised for its VFX. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

