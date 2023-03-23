Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun-Janhvi’s Bawaal release pushed to October

In August last year, Varun and Janhvi wrapped the film’s last schedule in Poland.

By Express News Service

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal have a new release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 7, will now release on October 6, the makers announced via social media on Wednesday.

It was earlier reported that the film’s release was postponed due to issues with VFX and technical requirements.

The film’s director Nitesh Tiwari took to his Twitter on Wednesday to announce the date. Nitesh is collaborating with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the second time after Chhichhore (2019) which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

In August last year, Varun and Janhvi wrapped the film’s last schedule in Poland. Back then, the makers had shared a fun video with the caption, “We have created mayhem everywhere. Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko (Next mayhem in theatres on April 7, 2023).”

Reports stated that the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production had been pushed to a later release date owing to VFX and technical requirements. The film, starring Janhvi and Varun, has been shot using special technology in Poland.

Nitesh had also said in a statement, “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected.” 

