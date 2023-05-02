Home Entertainment Hindi

‘We’re now portraying raw, honest stories’   

... says Swastika Mukherjee as she shares how the entertainment industry is evolving, her journey as an actor, and more.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Swastika in a still from Qala.

Swastika in a still from Qala.

By Bryan Anthony Thomas
Express News Service

Two major milestones for the entertainment industry, especially amid the pandemic, were the rise of OTT platforms and the diversification of content. These have helped regional actors receive nation- and worldwide attention. Swastika Mukherjee successfully ventured into the OTT space after earning considerable fame in Bengali cinema. The Kolkata-based actress, who was in Delhi for a book launch on Friday, engaged in a candid chat with The Morning Standard as she shared snippets from her career and more. 

Swastika Mukherjee

Finding her calling
Reflecting on her foray into acting, Swastika—she is the daughter of Santu Mukherjee, who is “a big name in the Bengali film industry”—recalls, “I was pursuing my graduation at Jadavpur University in Kolkata when a renowned director came looking for new faces for a daily soap and selected 15 or 16 of us. We were excited to shoot together and earn pocket money without our parents knowing. That was motivation at the time.” Despite not taking acting seriously at the start, the 42-year-old actress found her true calling over time and got sucked into the world of entertainment. 

Swastika starred in commercial films such as Chokher Bali (2003), Bye Bye Bangkok (2011), and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), among others. In her career spanning more than two-and-a-half decades, her talent extended beyond the silver screen when she decided to work in TV and on OTT platforms. Speaking about her most special work to date, the avid dog lover talks about her role in the web series Paatal Lok (2020),  “The joy I felt working with the dog was incredible. Even if I work with Shah Rukh Khan in the future, nothing can replace the special experience I had on the set of Paatal Lok.”

Embracing diversity
Swastika was drawn to Qala (2022) because of the script and her desire to work with Anvita Dutt after watching the director’s work on Bulbbul (2020). Urmila—Swastika’s character in Qala—was complex and required extensive prep work. “In this film, both Tripti (Tripti Dimri who plays the role of Qala Manjushree) and I had huge emotional curves—very good, very bad. The character I played had postpartum depression. I was always feeling bad and kept on telling Anvita that this is too much cruelty,” she shares.

Positive about the future of OTT, Swastika divulges that she believes the audience is becoming more mature. Citing recent examples such as Alia Bhatt’s film Darlings (2022) and the series Class (2023), she highlighted that these scripts showcased the raw reality of domestic abuse and the struggles of everyday life minus any filter.

“I think the entertainment industry is trying to portray reality as is—raw, honest, not embellished. With OTT and the content that we get to see from all over the world, the audience is becoming more receptive,” she says. The actress also adds that though a slow process, it is still a good sign. “Before I say ‘tata’ and ‘bye-bye’ to my career, maybe I will see the change,” Swastika signs off.

QUICK FOUR

Favourite food joint in Delhi:  Karim’s, Old Delhi
Favourite food:  Matka Cream 
Favourite place to visit in Delhi:  Humayun’s Tomb 
A lesson the city has taught me:  If it’s only with a girl gang, don’t go out at night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT platforms diversification of content Swastika Mukherjee Paatal Lok Byomkesh Bakshy
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp