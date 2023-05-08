Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Raj Arjun to next be seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Yudhra'  

The film is directed by Ravi Udyavar. Produced by Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also stars Malavika Mohanan

Published: 08th May 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Raj Arjun

By Express News Service

Actor Raj Arjun, who has worked in films like Secret Superstar (2017) Thalaivii (2021) and Dear Comrade (2019), will next be seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi headliner Yudhra.

The film is directed by Ravi Udyavar. Produced by Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also stars Malavika Mohanan. Talking about the project and his role, Raj said, “I am just waiting for it to release now. It has something which I have not explored before. I feel good that I have a satisfactory line-up this year.”

His Malayalam film Khajuraho Dreams and two Telugu films (Gum Gum Ganesha and another yet-to-be-titled political and periodic film) are also slated to release this year.

TAGS
Yudhra Raj Arjun
