Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Mahira Khan shares first set of photos from dreamy wedding with Salim Karim

The ‘Raees’ actor also shared a video from her marriage ceremony on her Instagram and captioned it, “My Shehzada, Salim.”

Published: 04th October 2023 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mahira Khan shares first set of photos from dreamy wedding with Salim Karim

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim at their wedding; the actor with her son Azlan (Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently got married to her long-time beau Salim Karim.

On Tuesday, the actor shared the first set of pictures from her dreamy wedding with her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira shared a photo where the couple are seen hugging each other under the veil  and wrote, “Bismillah.”

The wedding reportedly took place in Pakistan’s Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends. 

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wished her saying, “Congratulations beautiful girl. God bless you both.”

Actor Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Wish you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead.”

The ‘Raees’ actor also shared a video from her marriage ceremony on her Instagram and captioned it, “My Shehzada, Salim.”

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015. They parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

The actor met Salim in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkiye.

She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’ in 2017. The actress is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama 'Humsafar' opposite Fawad Khan.

(With inputs from online desk)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahira Khan salim karim mahira khan wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp