Actor Mahira Khan shares first set of photos from dreamy wedding with Salim Karim

By ANI

MUMBAI: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently got married to her long-time beau Salim Karim.

On Tuesday, the actor shared the first set of pictures from her dreamy wedding with her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira shared a photo where the couple are seen hugging each other under the veil and wrote, “Bismillah.”

The wedding reportedly took place in Pakistan’s Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wished her saying, “Congratulations beautiful girl. God bless you both.”

Actor Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Wish you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead.”

The ‘Raees’ actor also shared a video from her marriage ceremony on her Instagram and captioned it, “My Shehzada, Salim.”

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015. They parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

The actor met Salim in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkiye.

She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’ in 2017. The actress is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama 'Humsafar' opposite Fawad Khan.

(With inputs from online desk)

