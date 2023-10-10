Home Entertainment Hindi

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed over 'diplomatic unrest' between India-Canada, says promoter

Gurjit Bal Productions, the banner behind Mann's Canada tour, on Sunday shared a post on its Facebook page and said new dates will be announced soon.

Published: 10th October 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Gurdas Maan's 'Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan' Canada tour

Poster of Gurdas Maan's 'Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan' Canada tour

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Renowned Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan's Canada tour has been postponed in the wake of the India-Canada diplomatic row, the promoters of the show have announced.

As part of the 'Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan' tour, Mann was supposed to perform four shows on October 22, October 28, October 29 and October 31 in the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Winnipeg, respectively.

"We regret to inform you that Gurdas Maan's 'Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan' Canada tour, scheduled to take place this month, has been POSTPONED. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many of his fans and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused."

"In light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries and after careful consideration and assessment of the unpredictable circumstances, it has been determined that the cancellation of the event is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being. NEW Dates will be Announced soon!!" the company, based out of Surrey in Canada's British Columbia, said in the statement.

Gurjit Bal Productions also stated it would take necessary steps to refund any registration fees or ticket purchases made for the event.

"Detailed information regarding the refund process will be shared with you directly via email/website/other preferred communication channel," it added.

While Mann hasn't posted any information about its postponement on social media, he had shared the poster announcing the dates and venue of the tour on September 10 on his official Facebook account.

TAGS
Gurdas Maan Canada Punjab Khalistan Punjabi singer Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan

