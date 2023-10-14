Managed to write new Garba, will share during Navratri: PM Modi 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has written a new Garba over the last few days and will share it during Navratri.

Modi also thanked artists Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for the musical rendition of a garba that he had penned years ago.

"Thank you Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories," Modi said on X.

"I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," he said.

The Navratri fasts are set to begin on October 15.

Modi's post came in response to Dhvani Bhanushali who shared the rendition on X.

"Dear Narendra Modi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. Jjust Music helped us bring this song and video to life," she said.

Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will… https://t.co/WAALGzAfnc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

In another post, Modi shared pictures from his recent visit to Uttarakhand.

"If someone were to ask me -- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound," he said.

"Of course, Uttarakhand has many well-known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special," the prime minister said.

If someone were to ask me- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound.



Of course,… pic.twitter.com/9FoOsiPtDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

