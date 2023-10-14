Home Entertainment Hindi

Managed to write new Garba, will share during Navratri: PM Modi 

Modi also thanked artists Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for the musical rendition of a garba that he had penned years ago.

Published: 14th October 2023 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has written a new Garba over the last few days and will share it during Navratri.

Modi also thanked artists Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for the musical rendition of a garba that he had penned years ago.

"Thank you Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories," Modi said on X.

"I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," he said.

The Navratri fasts are set to begin on October 15.

Modi's post came in response to Dhvani Bhanushali who shared the rendition on X.

"Dear Narendra Modi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. Jjust Music helped us bring this song and video to life," she said.

In another post, Modi shared pictures from his recent visit to Uttarakhand.

"If someone were to ask me -- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound," he said.

"Of course, Uttarakhand has many well-known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special," the prime minister said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Garba Navratri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp