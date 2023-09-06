Trailer of Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley out

By Express News Service

The trailer of Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley, the upcoming Hindi web series, was released by the makers recently. The series will premiere on September 27 on Sony LIV.

An official adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Sittaford Mystery, the series stars Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Gulshan Grover and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among many others.

The series is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan along with Vishal Bharadwaj.

The murder mystery, Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley is set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery.

(The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

