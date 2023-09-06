Home Entertainment Hindi

Trailer of Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley out

The murder mystery is set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery.

Published: 06th September 2023 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang

A scene from thr trailer of the web series 'Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley, the upcoming Hindi web series, was released by the makers recently. The series will premiere on September 27 on Sony LIV.

An official adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Sittaford Mystery, the series stars Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Gulshan Grover and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among many others.

The series is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan along with Vishal Bharadwaj.

The murder mystery, Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley is set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery.

(The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley trailer Agatha Christie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp