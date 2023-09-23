'Masoom' sequel would require pure intuition: Shekhar Kapur

By Express News Service

Director Shekhar Kapur on Thursday took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture of himself, actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah and then child actors Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj and Aradhana, from the sets of Masoom (1983). Musing on the making of the film, the filmmaker spoke about how it was a product of “pure intuition.”Kapur also reminisced that he had no experience of film direction before he made Masoom.

“How did Masoom ever get made? People often ask me... after all I had never made a film before, never studied film, never assisted anyone on the sets... And yet there was so much trust and faith not only in me, but also in the process of making of the film... by the actors, by the crew, by the producers, and by the Universe.. No one questioned me... and most important, I never questioned myself...,” he wrote. “Masoom was made on pure intuition... Intuition is probably the most important part of any creative endeavour.” The filmmaker also stated that offers are coming in to finance the sequel of the film.

“And as the offers pour in for financing for Masoom—the next generation... I tell everyone the only way for me to even touch the emotional quality of the original film... the film that has lasted 40 years... is to rely once again on pure intuition...Masoom... the Next Generation could be called Masoom... pure intuition. Are you ready?”

Earlier in an interview, Kapur spoke about the sequel Masoom...The Next Generation will revolve around “the idea of home.” “One of the big things that has been happening is that kids have been moving away—from small towns to Mumbai, Mumbai to the West. They go out for their education and don’t go back, and every time I’ve talked to them, there is this little thing that bothers them, a guilt that never goes away, a feeling that ‘I left my parents.’”

He also revealed that the film will be set around in their eighties who are in a crumbling house and will involve “generational change.” The 1983 classic, Masoom, was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child, written by Gulzar.



