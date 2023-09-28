Home Entertainment Hindi

October release for Ratna Pathak Shah’s 'Dhak Dhak'

Published: 28th September 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dhak Dhak

A still from the movie

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming road movie Dhak Dhak announced, on Wednesday, that the film is slated to hit theatres on October 13. Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi, Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Dhak Dhak is produced by Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film tells the story of four women and their life-changing bike journey to the highest motorable pass in the world.Parijat Joshi has co-written the script for Dhak Dhak along with Tarun Dudeja. The film’s trailer will reportedly be launched on October 3.

Announcing the film last year, Taapsee said in a statement, “We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given. Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry, from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu and now to Dhak Dhak. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one.”

