Kani Kusruti’s 'Girls Will Be Girls' gets digital premiere date

Shuchi Talati’s coming-of-age drama Girls Will Be Girls, starring Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti, is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 18. It is produced by Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Shuchi, with Ali Fazal as executive producer. The film explores themes of adolescenceand family dynamics centred around a teenage girl and her mother.

Girls Will Be Girls had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and its Indian debut at the MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival. The film has also been screened at other renowned festivals, including Cannes, Toronto, and Berlin. Speaking about the film’s success, Richa said, “We are thrilled that the universal theme of our dream project has resonated with audiences worldwide.”