Rajkummar Rao's biopic on industrialist Srikanth Bolla gets new title, film to release in May

Actor Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, will hit the screens on May 10, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film, which was earlier titled "Sri", is directed by Tushar Hiranandani from a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

Bollywood studio T-Series has backed the movie in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

"A remarkable journey that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled 'SRI', releasing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 10th May 2024," T-Series posted on its social media handles.