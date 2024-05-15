Tabu joins 'Dune: Prophecy'

It was earlier reported that a prequel series based on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films is currently in the works. Titled 'Dune: Prophecy', the series will trace the origins of Bene Gesserit, an ancient and powerful sisterhood. Now, the makers have announced that veteran Indian actor Tabu has joined the cast of the series.

According to reports, Tabu will appear in multiple episodes as Sister Francesca. The character is described as a “strong, intelligent, and alluring woman” who “leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

'Dune: Prophecy' takes inspiration from 'Sisterhood of Dune', a novel by Kevin J Anderson and Brian Herbert. The official synopsis reads, “Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

The cast of the series also includes Emily Watson, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Johdi May, Josh Heuston, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Jade Anouka, Chloe Lea, Edward Davis, Faoileann Cunningham, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Aoife Hinds.

Tabu’s other Hollywood credits include 'The Namesake' and 'Life of Pi'. This is also her second outing in a web series after Mira Nair’s 'A Suitable Boy'. The actor was last seen in the Hindi film 'Crew'.