Pakistani actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has this to say about Bollywood's silence on Israel's war on Gaza

Pakistani model-turned-actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has questioned Bollywood's silence on the ongoing Israeli onslaught Palestinians.
Against the backdrop of the Israeli attacks on the camp for displaced people in Rafah which killed 45 people, mostly women and children, the Pakistani actress chose to post a message on Instagram questioning Bollywood.
"While in the West everyone is blocking Hollywood celebrities and influencers, what are we doing about Bollywood?" she questioned.
"Our neighbouring country where we are eager to work, and where we speak so highly of them in our interviews, NONE of them have spoken against the ongoing genocide," she noted.
"Please stop wishing them birthdays and hyping them up. Their government has banned us from working "for them." Waisay bhee in the past we were rarely offered decent roles, and now, during this genocide, the whole of India is silent," she further said.
Saheefa concluded her post saying, "It's time that we focus on our craft, make better films and dramas, and stop seeking validation from them or anyone."
The Dawn reported that the list of Bollywood celebrities who have spoken up against the Israeli onslaught of Pakistan is very short. It mentioned Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar Kani Kusruti, Reem Sameer Shaikh among the few who have expressed solidarity with Palestine.