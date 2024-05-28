Pakistani actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has this to say about Bollywood's silence on Israel's war on Gaza

Pakistani model-turned-actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has questioned Bollywood's silence on the ongoing Israeli onslaught Palestinians.

Against the backdrop of the Israeli attacks on the camp for displaced people in Rafah which killed 45 people, mostly women and children, the Pakistani actress chose to post a message on Instagram questioning Bollywood.

"While in the West everyone is blocking Hollywood celebrities and influencers, what are we doing about Bollywood?" she questioned.

"Our neighbouring country where we are eager to work, and where we speak so highly of them in our interviews, NONE of them have spoken against the ongoing genocide," she noted.