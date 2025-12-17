‘Homebound’ shortlisted in Best International Feature Film category at Oscars

MUMBAI: Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, the critically acclaimed drama about two rural friends and their aspirations, has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, alongside 14 other films.

Producer Karan Johar said he was over the moon with the journey of Homebound, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Homebound will vie for an Oscar nomination alongside Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, French drama It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling and Iraq’s The President’s Cake.

The other films on the shortlist include Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korean hit No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirat, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl and Tunisian drama The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Johar celebrated the news by sharing a screenshot of the Oscars shortlist mentioning Homebound in the international feature category. “We made the shortlist! Way to go team Homebound!” he wrote, calling Ghaywan the “star” of the film’s journey.

Sharing the same image in another post, Johar said he was at a loss for words to describe how “proud, elated and over the moon” he felt. “All of us at @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography. Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true. From Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist, this has been such an overwhelming journey. Love to the entire cast and crew of this very special film,” he wrote.