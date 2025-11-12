Hindi

Actor Govinda hospitalised after fainting at home, says friend

The actor's legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal also shared the health update about Govinda on Instagram.
Bollywood actor Govinda (File | PTI)
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to the CritiCare hospital in suburban Juhu after he fainted at home around midnight, his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal said.

The 61-year-old actor is undergoing tests at the hospital, Bindal added.

"He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him CritiCare hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," Bindal told PTI.

He also shared the health update about Govinda on Instagram.

"My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery," he posted.

