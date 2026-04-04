Ramesh sippy reflects on ‘Sholay’ and a lifetime in Indian cinema

NEW DELHI: Ramesh Sippy’s love for cinema began at the age of seven, when he first visited a film set and watched his father, producer-director G. P. Sippy, at work. Seventy-two years later, the director of iconic films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Shaan is ready to continue the family legacy with a new project, revisiting the epic Partition saga first chronicled in the 1986 Doordarshan hit Buniyaad.

“I was lost in that world from the moment I went on the set of my father’s first film, Saza,” Sippy told PTI. “That young boy wanted only one thing: to make films.” His passion led him to leave college in London midway through his studies to work on his father’s sets, learning the craft on the job.

Sippy’s directorial debut came with Andaz in 1971, starring Shammi Kapoor and Hema Malini. Written by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the film was a hit and marked the beginning of many more successes.

Just four years later, Sippy directed Sholay, featuring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan and Jaya Bachchan. Written by Salim-Javed, the film celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and remains one of the most cherished films in Hindi cinema.

“Sholay is in everybody’s blood, and I feel part of that,” Sippy said. “We had to be happy with the script we developed together, and the wonderful cast made a lot of difference. I think it worked out well.”

Acknowledging the enduring popularity of Sholay, Sippy said everyone has their own interpretation of the film, which he believes is a testament to its universal appeal. “I made the film for the people. It’s up to them to enjoy it the way they want.”