Amitabh Bachchan says skipping work leaves him feeling uneasy and out of sync

MUMBAI: The idea of a “lazy” day does not sit well with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor recently shared that not working daily brings a sense of unease to his routine.

Bachchan, 83, who has spent over six decades in cinema, spoke about how discipline and daily work remain a significant part of his life even today. In a post on his personal blog, the actor explained how a break from routine feels “off” and unsettling.

“A day that spelt ‘lazy’… no reason whatsoever… it just seems disturbing to not be working each day. And when you do not work each day according to a schedule, the entire process of habit-forming that was pre-seeded… the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which would normally have worked in perfect unison,” he wrote.