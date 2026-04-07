Anushka Shah: Climate impact can't wait for a theatrical window

While Anushka is a graduate of New York University and the London School of Economics, it was her time at the MIT Media Lab, where she dabbled in AI, that led to the formation of Civic Studios. The other projects from her banner include Little Thomas, starring Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah, and the microdrama Scam City, realised through AI. Anushka is also aware of criticisms of AI, especially regarding water consumption and its use in creative fields like cinema. “AI to support production processes rather than replace IP creation while protecting human creativity and truth matters. We're actively exploring how AI can make climate storytelling more efficient and accessible, while staying mindful of its environmental and ethical costs. The goal is to use it to amplify urgency, not replace the human truth at the heart of these stories,” concludes Anushka.