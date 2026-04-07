'Gamers work as hard as professional athletes'

While the show largely revolves around Sachin and his pursuit of gaming as a career while doing a menial, exhausting job, he is aided by his friend Prajakta (Nidhi Bhanushali), a girl-next-door who gradually learns to support Sachin in his ambitions. Nidhi Bhanushali, who plays Prajakta, says the goal with their show is also to end the stigma around the world of gaming. She says, “People don’t get credit for the hard work they put in to achieve that credibility. If you look at it deeply, their efforts are almost as gruelling as those of a professional athlete. This is our attempt to show this generation that an avenue like this can be explored.” Siddharth, who began his career as a child artist and earned recognition with Dhoom 3 (2013), and later became a popular face on Television with shows like MahaKumbh, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Aladdin, points out to a plot device in the show that underlines this element. He notes, “If you see Sachin’s friend Kashif, he is into gaming just for fun. It’s wrong if you spend all your time indulging in gaming. However, if you are doing it with honesty and a goal in mind, there’s nothing wrong with it.”