Lakshya-Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil gets a release date

We had earlier reported about Lakshya-Ananya Panday starrer Chand Mera Dil being tentatively set for 2025 release. On Monday, the makers finally set a release date for their film — Produced under Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil will arrive in theatres on May 22.
In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya and Lakshya play Chandni and Aarav. “Presenting a love story where… life happens faster than love,” the production banner captioned the announcement post. Earlier it was revealed that a large part of the film is set in Hyderabad. The team also released a new set of posters, capturing the film’s protagonists in various backdrops like a classroom, an empty street, and in the privacy of their room. Interestingly, Lakshya’s character is seen shirtless in many of these posters.
Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni, who made his directorial debut nearly 4 years ago with Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021). Vivek has also penned the story, besides co-writing the screenplay with Tushar Paranjape.
Sachin-Jigar are composing music for the film.
Ananya was previously seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which too was bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Lakshya, meanwhile, headlined the much-appreciated web series Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.
At the box office, the romantic drama will clash against Bobby Deol starrer Bandar, which too was earlier set for May 22 release.