Lakshya-Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil gets a release date

In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya and Lakshya play Chandni and Aarav. “Presenting a love story where… life happens faster than love,” the production banner captioned the announcement post. Earlier it was revealed that a large part of the film is set in Hyderabad. The team also released a new set of posters, capturing the film’s protagonists in various backdrops like a classroom, an empty street, and in the privacy of their room. Interestingly, Lakshya’s character is seen shirtless in many of these posters.