Jasleen Royal and Badshah explore tender romance in new track ‘Inaam’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal has teamed up with rapper Badshah for the emotionally rich, romantic track ‘Inaam’.

Built on delicate production and minimalist instrumentation, the song highlights Royal’s signature soft, expressive vocals as she navigates a relationship defined by emotional security rather than fleeting intensity.

Written by Ansh Chahal, ‘Inaam’ presents a feminine perspective on love, capturing the quiet but decisive realisation that true connection is found in presence, not performance. It evokes the warmth, calm, and emotional safety of being with someone who feels like home.

Following her previous single ‘Koi Naam’, which explored the ambiguity of undefined relationships, Royal continues to delve into the nuanced emotional landscape of love.