Jasleen Royal and Badshah explore tender romance in new track ‘Inaam’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal has teamed up with rapper Badshah for the emotionally rich, romantic track ‘Inaam’.
Built on delicate production and minimalist instrumentation, the song highlights Royal’s signature soft, expressive vocals as she navigates a relationship defined by emotional security rather than fleeting intensity.
Written by Ansh Chahal, ‘Inaam’ presents a feminine perspective on love, capturing the quiet but decisive realisation that true connection is found in presence, not performance. It evokes the warmth, calm, and emotional safety of being with someone who feels like home.
Following her previous single ‘Koi Naam’, which explored the ambiguity of undefined relationships, Royal continues to delve into the nuanced emotional landscape of love.
Badshah adds a surprising yet compelling layer to the track, moving away from his usual high-energy style to deliver a restrained and introspective performance. His contribution blends seamlessly with the song’s melodic core, enhancing its emotional depth while revealing a softer side of his artistry.
Jasleen Royal said, “‘Inaam’ is very personal to me. It’s about the kind of love that walks into your chaos and quiets everything. It’s the feeling of being held, like coming home, even when everything else feels uncertain. It’s a quiet kind of love, where their happiness matters as much as your own. You’ll hear a different side of Badshah here – something vulnerable and real.”
Badshah added, “‘Inaam’ allowed me to explore a quieter, more vulnerable side of my artistry. It’s simple, honest, and something I think many people will connect with.”
Released via Universal Music, ‘Inaam’ is now available on all streaming platforms.
(With inputs from ANI)