Deepika Padukone responds to trolls over silence on Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2'

MUMBAI: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been receiving widespread praise from Bollywood celebrities since its theatrical release on 19 March. However, Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh, faced online speculation for allegedly remaining silent about the film’s success.

Deepika has now addressed the chatter, emphasising her support for Ranveer and the film after skipping the sequel’s Mumbai screening.

Commenting on an Instagram reel highlighting her absence and questioning whether her “silence was a statement or just social media overthinking,” Deepika wrote, “The latter, my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”