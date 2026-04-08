Deepika Padukone responds to trolls over silence on Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2'

MUMBAI: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been receiving widespread praise from Bollywood celebrities since its theatrical release on 19 March. However, Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh, faced online speculation for allegedly remaining silent about the film’s success.
Deepika has now addressed the chatter, emphasising her support for Ranveer and the film after skipping the sequel’s Mumbai screening.
Commenting on an Instagram reel highlighting her absence and questioning whether her “silence was a statement or just social media overthinking,” Deepika wrote, “The latter, my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”
Fans quickly came to her defence, pointing out, “Have you forgotten she stays with him?”
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most prominent couples, married in 2018 after dating since 2013 following their collaboration in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Known for their on-screen chemistry in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, they welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.
The Dhurandhar franchise has been performing strongly at the box office, with critics and audiences praising Ranveer Singh’s performance in the sequel. Directed by Aditya Dhar, whose previous film Uri: The Surgical Strike won a National Award, the second instalment features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, along with a cameo by Yami Gautam. Akshaye Khanna had played a key role in the first film as gangster Rehman Dakait.
The film’s music, including the track Aari Aari by Shashwat Sachdev and Bombay Rockers, has further contributed to its popularity.
(With inputs from ANI)