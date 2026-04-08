Tumbbad 2 begins shooting

Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the 2018 mythological horror-thriller of the same name, has begun shooting. The film’s producer Sohum Shah took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement and share some behind-the-scenes pictures from its ‘muhurat’ shot.
“With blessings and gratitude, the journey of #Tumbbad2 begins, as we come together to take the story forward,” Sohum captioned the post.
Tumbbad 2 will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, while Sohum will also be part of the film as an actor. Adesh Prasad, who was the co-director for Tumbbad, is helming direction for the sequel.
Notable technicians like concept artist Simon Lee and prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison have also been brought on-board for Tumbbad 2. Details about other prominent cast and crew members are yet to be revealed.
The film is being jointly spearheaded by Sohum (under Sohum Shah Films) in collaboration with Pen Studios, led by Dr Jayantilal Gada.