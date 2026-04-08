Mithila Palkar credits Kalyani Priyadarshan for landing role in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’

MUMBAI: For Mithila Palkar, Bhooth Bangla is more than just another project. The actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, crediting Kalyani Priyadarshan for playing a pivotal role in her casting.
Taking to Instagram, Mithila shared a video featuring director Priyadarshan and explained how she landed a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer. She revealed that it was Kalyani who recommended her to her father, the director.
Writing in her caption, Palkar said, “An opportunity I hadn't even imagined for myself. So grateful to @kalyanipriyadarshan, without whom this idea wouldn't have been seeded! A girl's girl. And Priyan Sir, THANK YOU for the trust!”
She added, “I cannot tell you how priceless being part of your film universe feels! Eternally grateful! And to our audiences – so much love on the trailer! Uff! Thank you! Can’t wait for you all to watch the film.”
Kalyani Priyadarshan responded in the comments, humbly stating, “Listen! All I told my dad was that I’m a fan! I didn’t do anything more. And I can’t wait to see you in the film!”
In Bhooth Bangla, Mithila plays Akshay Kumar’s sister. The recently released trailer has been well received, with viewers praising its fun and nostalgic tone.
The film, directed by Priyadarshan, marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, alongside Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.
The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani.
Bhooth Bangla will have paid previews from 9 pm on 16 April, with a full theatrical release on 17 April 2026.
(With inputs from ANI)