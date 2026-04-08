Mithila Palkar credits Kalyani Priyadarshan for landing role in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’

MUMBAI: For Mithila Palkar, Bhooth Bangla is more than just another project. The actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, crediting Kalyani Priyadarshan for playing a pivotal role in her casting.

Taking to Instagram, Mithila shared a video featuring director Priyadarshan and explained how she landed a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer. She revealed that it was Kalyani who recommended her to her father, the director.

Writing in her caption, Palkar said, “An opportunity I hadn't even imagined for myself. So grateful to @kalyanipriyadarshan, without whom this idea wouldn't have been seeded! A girl's girl. And Priyan Sir, THANK YOU for the trust!”