Namit Malhotra promises grand Diwali release for ‘Ramayana’ amid mixed teaser reactions

NEW DELHI: Producer Namit Malhotra has said the team behind Ramayana is striving to bring the epic to life on an unprecedented scale this Diwali, while expressing gratitude for the response to the film’s teaser.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, best known for Dangal, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
The recently released teaser sparked debate online, with some praising its scale while others criticised the visual effects.
Responding to the reactions, Malhotra—who is also the head of VFX company DNEG—shared an update on social media, saying the response had been “overwhelming, inspiring and humbling”.
“Witnessing how our Ramayana continues to touch countless hearts across the world fills me with deep gratitude and joy. I deeply value every conversation, the excitement and the thoughtful feedback. This is a story etched into the souls of billions, and it deserves our utmost care and respect,” he wrote.
He added that thousands of artists and collaborators are working behind the scenes with dedication and passion to ensure excellence in every aspect of the film.
“We are listening closely, working diligently and giving our very best to honour this timeless epic with the reverence it deserves. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to all of us. The shared emotion and the immense responsibility to make every Indian proud is what motivates me every single day,” he said.
Malhotra emphasised that what has been revealed so far is only the beginning, adding that the team aims to present the film on the grandest scale this Diwali as a celebration of Indian culture and heritage.
(With inputs from ANI)