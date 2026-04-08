Namit Malhotra promises grand Diwali release for ‘Ramayana’ amid mixed teaser reactions

NEW DELHI: Producer Namit Malhotra has said the team behind Ramayana is striving to bring the epic to life on an unprecedented scale this Diwali, while expressing gratitude for the response to the film’s teaser.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, best known for Dangal, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The recently released teaser sparked debate online, with some praising its scale while others criticised the visual effects.

Responding to the reactions, Malhotra—who is also the head of VFX company DNEG—shared an update on social media, saying the response had been “overwhelming, inspiring and humbling”.