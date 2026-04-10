Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan’s look from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai out

The first look of Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan from the upcoming romantic-comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, a day after Pooja Hegde and Varun’s look from the film was revealed.
The frame features Varun embracing Mrunal from behind, sparking a fiery chemistry.
“Lekin jawani mein ishq baar baar hota hain (But in youth, love happens more than one) 😉” captioned Varun and Mrunal in a collaborative post.
Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Pooja Hegde as the lead, alongside Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.
The upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and his father, after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017) and Coolie No. 1 (2020). The film releases in theatres on June 12.