Vijay Varma reflects on career highs, lows and breaking moulds ahead of ‘Matka King’

MUMBAI: From attending the Cannes Film Festival with Monsoon Shootout to sharing a charter flight with Amitabh Bachchan after arriving at a private terminal in a rickshaw, actor Vijay Varma says his journey in cinema has been marked by striking contrasts and long periods of uncertainty.

Speaking to PTI, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate described his career as a series of unexpected highs and lows, much like his character Brij Bhatti in the upcoming series Matka King.

“The first festival I went to was Cannes with my film Monsoon Shootout, even before anything had released. I couldn’t have asked for a bigger breakthrough, but after that I was sitting idle for years. That was also a surprise,” Varma said.

Recalling another memorable moment, he spoke about travelling to Delhi for a special screening of Pink in 2016, which was attended by then President Pranab Mukherjee. “I took a rickshaw from home to the private terminal, then flew on a charter plane with Mr Bachchan. After the event, I returned the same way — from jet to rickshaw. It was quite a journey,” he said.

Following Pink, Varma appeared in films such as Raag Desh, Manto, and the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi. However, he said it was Gully Boy (2019) that transformed his career.

“There was another lull until Gully Boy happened. Suddenly, doors started opening,” he said. Varma earned widespread praise for his role as Moeen Arif, a close associate of Ranveer Singh’s aspiring rapper.

“For the first time, I heard photographers calling out my name and my character’s name. That’s when I realised what a successful film does — it uplifts everyone. Both Siddhant Chaturvedi and I benefited immensely,” he added.