Vijay Varma reflects on career highs, lows and breaking moulds ahead of ‘Matka King’

MUMBAI: From attending the Cannes Film Festival with Monsoon Shootout to sharing a charter flight with Amitabh Bachchan after arriving at a private terminal in a rickshaw, actor Vijay Varma says his journey in cinema has been marked by striking contrasts and long periods of uncertainty.
Speaking to PTI, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate described his career as a series of unexpected highs and lows, much like his character Brij Bhatti in the upcoming series Matka King.
“The first festival I went to was Cannes with my film Monsoon Shootout, even before anything had released. I couldn’t have asked for a bigger breakthrough, but after that I was sitting idle for years. That was also a surprise,” Varma said.
Recalling another memorable moment, he spoke about travelling to Delhi for a special screening of Pink in 2016, which was attended by then President Pranab Mukherjee. “I took a rickshaw from home to the private terminal, then flew on a charter plane with Mr Bachchan. After the event, I returned the same way — from jet to rickshaw. It was quite a journey,” he said.
Following Pink, Varma appeared in films such as Raag Desh, Manto, and the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi. However, he said it was Gully Boy (2019) that transformed his career.
“There was another lull until Gully Boy happened. Suddenly, doors started opening,” he said. Varma earned widespread praise for his role as Moeen Arif, a close associate of Ranveer Singh’s aspiring rapper.
“For the first time, I heard photographers calling out my name and my character’s name. That’s when I realised what a successful film does — it uplifts everyone. Both Siddhant Chaturvedi and I benefited immensely,” he added.
Since then, Varma has built a diverse body of work, appearing in projects such as A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur, Darlings, Jaane Jaan, Dahaad, IC 814, and Gustaakh Ishq.
The actor said he has consistently tried to avoid being typecast. “From having no work to doing small roles and then being confined to them, it was difficult to break out. Then I was offered a strong villain role and was boxed into that. But I always feel I can do more. Whenever someone tries to put me in a mould, I want to break out of it,” he said.
This instinct, he noted, resonates with his Matka King character, who challenges social hierarchies within the gambling world. “He questions why gambling is acceptable for the rich but frowned upon for the poor. Why such a divide?” Varma said.
Set in 1960s Bombay, Matka King follows Brij Bhatti, a sharp and ambitious cotton trader navigating the world of matka — a numbers-based gambling system once widespread across India — in his quest for legitimacy and respect.
Varma admitted he was unfamiliar with the world of matka before taking on the role, but said his desire to collaborate with director Nagraj Manjule, known for films like Fandry, Sairat and Jhund, drew him to the project. “I was genuinely keen to work with him,” he said.
Describing the series as his “most mature and responsible” work so far, Varma added that he has become more involved in the creative and promotional aspects of his projects. “I’ve started understanding collaboration better — from storytelling to marketing. I’ve grown with each project,” he said.
Matka King is set to premiere on Prime Video on 17 April.
The series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Productions.
(With inputs from ANI)