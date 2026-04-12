‘Elephants in the Fog’ is a signal to the world to stop overlooking Nepali stories, says director Abinash Bikram Shah

KATHMANDU: Filmmaker Abinash Bikram Shah says Elephants in the Fog should not be seen as a singular breakthrough for Nepali cinema, but rather as a reminder that the country’s stories have always existed in abundance — even if global attention has not consistently followed.

The film is the first from Nepal to be selected for the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival, the prestigious sidebar that runs alongside the main competition for the Palme d’Or. It is among 15 titles competing for honours including the Un Certain Regard prize, Best Director, and the Jury Prize at the festival, scheduled to take place in France from May 12 to 23.

Shah, however, is cautious about framing the selection as a watershed moment.

“I’m hesitant to say this film opens the door for everyone else,” he said in an interview with PTI. “Nepal has always had hundreds of powerful, complex stories, and they have always been here. What hasn’t always been consistent is the space and visibility for those stories to reach a global stage. So I see this selection more as a signal to the world to stop looking past us.”

He added that he hopes the film’s presence at Cannes will encourage Nepali filmmakers to remain rooted in their own voices. “I hope it gives them the confidence to believe that our specific, locally rooted stories can travel globally without needing to reshape them to be heard.”

Reflecting on the moment, Shah said the experience carries both pride and pressure. “There is a moment of personal pride in achieving something you once only hoped for, but there is also a certain weight that comes with it. The pressure, for me, is more about the story and how honestly I have told it. It feels like a quiet tug-of-war between pride and pressure.”