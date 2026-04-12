'Every single Indian is just heartbroken': Shankar Mahadevan pays tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Notable singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan paid an emotional tribute to iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

Shankar Mahadevan called her demise a 'very sad' day for Indian music.

"I just cannot believe that our dearest Asha Tai is no more. I'm not able to express my sorrow and what I'm feeling right now as a musician, as Didi's worshipper, as a very close family friend and looking up to her like Goddess Saraswati. I'm sure that every single Indian is just heartbroken," he shared in a video statement.

Mahadevan said he shared a close personal and professional bond with Bhosle.

"Didi and her music will never perish from this phase of this earth till human beings exist. Because you cannot describe it in words. She is somebody who's going to live forever, going to be there on our phones, on television, on every single medium where music plays. She's going to be there with us, with her amazing voice resounding all over the planet," he said.

"Let's all pray that she's in a better place, she keeps blessing us and sending us her positive, enthusiastic energy that she used to always share with us. We'll miss you, Didi. We'll miss you," he added.

The singer has worked alongside Bhosle on several projects over the years, including Marathi devotional recordings.

Bhosle's last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park on Monday.

With inputs from PTI