Film industry mourns legendary singer Asha Bhosle's demise, pays rich tributes

Describing her death as a "loss of a legend", Johar said Bhosle's voice was unlike any other. "A voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe. Your music will live on forever, and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind," he said.

Actor Kajol, one of the many female stars for whom the legendary singer lent her voice, recalled watching Asha Bhosle record a song when she was 19.

"Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend, as a singer, as a persona and as a human being, loved everything about her, from her love of life, food and sense of humour and of course, her first love -- her singing! "

"I remember going for one of her recordings for a song that was never released. I was 19, and she was amazing! What she made out of that simple melody was like watching a film. I told her then that if I could bring one-tenth of what she gave the song, I would be a great actor. The only word that comes to mind to describe her is Magnificent. Now and forever! You will forever be Ashatai to us," she wrote on Instagram.

Telugu star Jr NTR said her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades.

"She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family," he said.

Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Your melodies, your kindness, your grace and warmth will live on forever."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said he grew up listening to Asha ji like so many others. "Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. Her music is timeless and will continue to stay with all of us. An irreplaceable legacy," he wrote.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a photo of Bhosle and wrote, "Unforgettable... Asha ji."

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers.

Among her most popular songs are 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'In Ankhon Ki Masti', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and 'Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main'.

Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday.

With inputs from PTI