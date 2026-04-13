Emotional scenes in Mumbai as fans and family bid farewell to Asha Bhosle

The mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, draped in the Tricolour, were brought to her Mumbai residence on Monday for public homage, as admirers, family members, and members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their final respects to one of India’s most celebrated voices.

The veteran singer passed away on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92, bringing to a close a remarkable musical journey that spanned more than eight decades.

Her body was accorded state honours, reflecting the profound cultural legacy she leaves behind. The solemn proceedings at her residence were marked by silence and prayer, with state personnel overseeing ceremonial arrangements as mourners queued to offer their tributes.

Visuals from the residence showed a steady stream of visitors, including relatives, industry colleagues, government officials, and fans, all gathered in an atmosphere of grief and remembrance.

Her final rites are scheduled to be performed with full state honours at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle’s contribution to Indian music remains unmatched. Renowned for her extraordinary versatility, she moved seamlessly across genres—from classical and ghazals to cabaret numbers and contemporary pop—leaving an indelible imprint on Indian cinema’s musical landscape.

She also held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings, underscoring the sheer scale of her prolific career. Alongside her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, she helped define the golden era of Hindi film music, shaping the sound of Bollywood for generations.