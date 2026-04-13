How OP Nayyar shaped Asha Bhosle's career and ended her 'Lata phobia'

NEW DELHI: Asha Bhosle's voice shaped Bollywood music for eight decades and she credited much of it to her long-time collaborator OP Nayyar, with whom she later parted ways but never quite stop acknowledging.

Nayyar, the maverick composer who chose not to work with Bhosle's elder sister, the more widely known Lata Mangeshkar, did not just record songs with Bhosle but played a key role in shaping her artistic identity.

This story is detailed in author Raju Bharatan's book "Asha Bhosle: A Musical Biography".

Bhosle, who died on Sunday at the age of 92, credited Nayyar for getting her rid of her "Lata phobia".

"Say what you like about the man but he made me. What was I in front of Lata Mangeshkar until Nayyar saab took me in hand? He rid me of my Lata phobia," Bhosle is quoted as saying in the book.

The phobia was real. Through the early 1950s, most music directors composed with Mangeshkar's voice as their reference point due to her unique pitch and varied range. Bhosle, younger and less established, was expected to follow.

"In the case of most music directors, they would ask me to sing at a higher pitch and scale ," she recalled.

Nayyar, who died at the age of 81 in 2007, saw something that the others missed.

"He used to point out that I had a very strong and smooth low register and also a very long breath.He would often use this quality, especially in the slow, sad and melancholic numbers," she said in the book.

Rather than pushing her toward Mangeshkar's strength, Nayyar composed music that was more attuned to Bhosle's style of singing. The results defined an era. From the foot-tapping "Leke pehla pehla pyaar", the 1956 "C.I.D." chartbuster featuring Bhosle alongside Mohammed Rafi and Shamshad Begum, to the sublime "Bahut shukriya badi meherbani", the Rafi-Bhosle dream duet from "Ek Musafir Ek Haseena" (1962), Nayyar gave the pair some of Hindi cinema's most enduring melodies.